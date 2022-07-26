CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 126,877 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $37.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CTS Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -15.53%.

Insider Activity

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

