Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $116,080.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 118,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,432. The company has a market capitalization of $644.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.50. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,842,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

