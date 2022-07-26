Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $116,080.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 118,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,432. The company has a market capitalization of $644.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.50. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,842,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.