Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

CMI stock opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.09.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

