Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.28

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.28 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.15 ($0.80), with a volume of 3874759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.86).

CURY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.14) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £803.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,105.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

