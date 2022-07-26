CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,685.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $15,685.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,239.38 or 1.00072592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00253749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00043668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

