Cyclub 24 Hour Volume Reaches $256,901.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclub has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $256,901.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
