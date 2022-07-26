Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

