Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at KeyCorp

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.61.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

