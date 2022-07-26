DAO Maker Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $96.20 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

