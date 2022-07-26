DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $145,252.90 and approximately $2,114.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008594 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.