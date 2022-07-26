Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Intuit by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $9.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,392. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.14 and a 200 day moving average of $451.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

