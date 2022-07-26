Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 9,737 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

