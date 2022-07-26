Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $462.69 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Dash has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $462.69 million and approximately $90.18 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $42.71 or 0.00204446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008499 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00548312 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,834,330 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

