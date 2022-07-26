Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT Raised to €185.00 at Berenberg Bank

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €180.00 ($183.67) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Dassault Systèmes Announces Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.