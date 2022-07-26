Databroker Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $3,229.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

