Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $132.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.15.

Datadog Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,049,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,257 shares of company stock worth $9,402,192. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

