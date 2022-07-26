Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.70 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.76 million and $2.70 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

