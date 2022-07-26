Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 168 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

