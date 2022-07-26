Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 86,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.67. 16,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,763. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

