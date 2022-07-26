Dearborn Partners LLC Has $53.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $53,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.28. 13,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.