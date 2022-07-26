Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 14,283 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,289. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

