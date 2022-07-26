Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,820,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.84 and a 200-day moving average of $367.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

