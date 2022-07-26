Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Cut to C$39.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$41.50 to C$39.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.06.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.045849 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

