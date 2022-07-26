Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 182.20 ($2.20).

ROO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Beaufort Securities upgraded Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 81 ($0.98) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 94.36 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deliveroo

About Deliveroo

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.02), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,380.66). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,221 shares of company stock worth $10,385,529.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.