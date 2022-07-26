Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) is Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Delta Apparel makes up 8.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.05% of Delta Apparel worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 0.3 %

Delta Apparel stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 15,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at $621,639.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Apparel Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

