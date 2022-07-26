Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.73 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $194,259.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 469,737,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,438,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

