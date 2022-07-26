Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,369,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 760,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $7,302,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

