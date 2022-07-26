Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.49) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

DWNI stock traded down €0.38 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.48 ($23.96). The stock had a trading volume of 112,712 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($31.10) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($38.87).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

