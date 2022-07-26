Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Deutsche EuroShop Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR DEQ traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.46 ($22.92). 71,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €22.60 ($23.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

