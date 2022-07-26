Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €9.07 ($9.25) and last traded at €8.99 ($9.17). Approximately 232,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.94 ($9.12).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.52.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.