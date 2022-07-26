Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.