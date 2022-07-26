DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $73,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 566.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 18,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

