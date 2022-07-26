DEXTools (DEXT) Hits Market Cap of $16.01 Million

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and $257,404.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.61 or 0.99991246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003577 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00125613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,579,293 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

