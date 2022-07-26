Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,723,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

