DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $51.60 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $51.60 million and $325,069.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00204387 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008500 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00537952 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

