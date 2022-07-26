dKargo (DKA) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.42 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $46.42 million and $1.88 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,212.17 or 1.00001233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

