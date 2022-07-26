DOC.COM Price Down 3.4% This Week (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $81,106.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,948.58 or 1.00090907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003521 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00125120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

