Donut (DONUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $129,850.48

Donut (DONUT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Donut has a market cap of $129,850.48 and approximately $430.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001956 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031520 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
