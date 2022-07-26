Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

RDY stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

