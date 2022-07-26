Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.73 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $683,615.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.61 or 0.99991246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003577 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00125613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

