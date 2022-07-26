Dynamic (DYN) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $513,974.49 and approximately $20.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,888.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.17 or 0.06530714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00250294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00113567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00709290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00550453 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.