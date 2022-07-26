Dynamite Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,521.48 and $30,892.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00438076 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.02321421 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005210 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00305124 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

