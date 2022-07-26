Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

DX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

