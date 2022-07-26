Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

DX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $151,058 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

