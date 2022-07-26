e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $938,826.18 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $938,826.18 and $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00253192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002617 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,593 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,436 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

