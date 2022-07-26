Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

