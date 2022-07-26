Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

