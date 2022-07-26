EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Trims Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Target Price to $2.00

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROMGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 418.13% from the company’s current price.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of GROM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,435. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 198.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

