EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EME. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.