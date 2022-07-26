Emfo LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 265,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,236,916. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

