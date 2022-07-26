Emfo LLC Buys 613 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 80,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $162.48. 40,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,120. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

